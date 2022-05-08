SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

