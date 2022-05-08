Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.51 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004725 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

