Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SERA. Citigroup lowered shares of Sera Prognostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 630,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 56,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

