Sessia Price Tops $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (KICKS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $221,955.68 and approximately $22,862.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sessia has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

