Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHPW. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE:SHPW opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40. Shapeways has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of Shapeways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $1,197,163.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHPW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,775,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

