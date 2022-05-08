Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.08) to GBX 320 ($4.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.06) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 318.75 ($3.98).

TSCO opened at GBX 271.40 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The stock has a market cap of £20.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 221.70 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 273.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 281.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

