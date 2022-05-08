Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 101,823.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,307 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Silgan worth $27,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $45.18 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last three months. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

