Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,369,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 29,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

