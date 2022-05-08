Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 89,600 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $54,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

WSM stock traded down $8.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.69. 2,472,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.