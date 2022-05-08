Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,211 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.23% of Cerner worth $62,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,281,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.