Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $111.77 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,111 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $111,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

NYSE WFG traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. 283,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,507. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $102.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.96 earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

