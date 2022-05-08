Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $145.73 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,848 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $145,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 847,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 638,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 790,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,141,000 after purchasing an additional 69,764 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 190,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,417,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,947,398. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $363.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $149.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.