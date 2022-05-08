Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $171.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,385 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.44% of Hershey worth $171,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.05. 1,445,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,453. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.10 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

