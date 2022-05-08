Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 207.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,433 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $65,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 303,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,010,000 after purchasing an additional 202,258 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.85. 3,013,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,687. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.43 and a 200-day moving average of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.