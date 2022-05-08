Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,971 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.19% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $128,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

REGN traded down $16.32 on Friday, hitting $623.05. 773,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,655. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.13 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 43.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

