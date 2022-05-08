Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,863 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66,182 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $231,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,943,624. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $551.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.34 and its 200-day moving average is $272.51.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

