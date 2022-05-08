Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 232,905 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,905 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,543 shares of company stock valued at $44,155,103 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
