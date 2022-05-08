Skrumble Network Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $76,496.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,487.07 or 0.99937049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00029411 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.