SLC Agrícola S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4313 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of SLC Agrícola stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile (Get Rating)
