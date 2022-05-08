Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,295 ($16.18) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.19) to GBX 1,442 ($18.01) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $928.33.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at about $2,912,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 45.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

