Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.60

Shares of Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.33). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.32), with a volume of 16,586 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.60. The company has a market capitalization of £63.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.41.
About Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT)
Further Reading
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.