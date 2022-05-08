SnowGem (XSG) One Day Volume Reaches $45,383.00

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00105487 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

