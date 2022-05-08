Sonen Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Applied Materials makes up 1.7% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,562,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $716,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.50. 6,246,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,445,340. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

