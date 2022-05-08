Sonen Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,909 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 155.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $24.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,876. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,909,567. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

