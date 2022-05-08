Sonen Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,333 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.30. 676,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.54 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

