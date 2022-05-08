Sonen Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,000 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 880,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 733,752 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

EFSC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 70,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,444. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

