Sonen Capital LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Equifax makes up 1.4% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EFX traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $205.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.92 and its 200-day moving average is $249.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

