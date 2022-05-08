Sonen Capital LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Illumina comprises about 1.9% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.77.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $42.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.05. 3,550,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.84. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.03 and a twelve month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

