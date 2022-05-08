Sonen Capital LLC Invests $435,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.95.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. 1,182,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,706. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.