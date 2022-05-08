Sonen Capital LLC Invests $543,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.20. 1,402,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,748. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

