Sonen Capital LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 697,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $189,289,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $92,020.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 15,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,232,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,301. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average of $234.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.58 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

