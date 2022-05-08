Sonen Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Sonen Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Evans Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 39.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EVBN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 50,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.