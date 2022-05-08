Sonen Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.21. 1,153,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.