Sonen Capital LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $4.14 on Friday, hitting $114.49. 11,237,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

