Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

SON opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

