Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,154 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FOCT opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

