Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.46 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

