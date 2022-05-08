Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 156.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity International Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $30.74.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.