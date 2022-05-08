Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Halliburton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Halliburton by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

