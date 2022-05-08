Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,606 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

