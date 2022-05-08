Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $537,000 in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

SUSB opened at $24.20 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

