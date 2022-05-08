Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,466,000. Prudent Investors Network raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 1,350,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,227,000 after buying an additional 431,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,276,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,634,000 after buying an additional 124,648 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 90,705 shares in the last quarter.

PHB stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

