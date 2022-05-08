Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in United States Steel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $27.22 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

