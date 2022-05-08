SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Acquired by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,741,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,546. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

