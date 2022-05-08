SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $175.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,641,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,110. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

