SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stake Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

