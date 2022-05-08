SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $452.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $446.37 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

