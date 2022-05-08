Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SPB traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 787,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,206. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 320,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

