Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

Get Spire Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPIR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Spire Global stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,599,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,930,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,722,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire Global (SPIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.