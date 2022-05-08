Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Plans $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Spire has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

NYSE:SR opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spire will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,121,000 after buying an additional 237,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spire by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Spire by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 503,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Spire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 432,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

